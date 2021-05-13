Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells 6,370 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.54. The stock had a trading volume of 842,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.