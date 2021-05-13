Insider Selling: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 555,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.44 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

