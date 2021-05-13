Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells 730 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 730 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $18,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $17,542.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00.

NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 140,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,217. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 197,720 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

