Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells 43,530 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $613,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,344,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

ORCC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 1,455,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

