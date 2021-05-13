Insider Selling: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Sells 16,143 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis sold 16,143 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $274,915.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $271.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.32.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SMED shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

