Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karla Frieders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 520,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,884. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -125.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

