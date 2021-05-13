Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SYNNEX stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,862. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $126.55.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
