Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SYNNEX stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,862. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $126.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

