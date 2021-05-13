Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Sells 87,719 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $7,457,869.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BX traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $85.41. 3,176,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

