Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Timken stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,194. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Timken by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

