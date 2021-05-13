Insider Selling: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells 158,593 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 810,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,856. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

