Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 41,250 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,281,498 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.
Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,215. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
