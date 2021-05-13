Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 41,250 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,281,498 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.

Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,215. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

