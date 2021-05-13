Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,139.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,822,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

