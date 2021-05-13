Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells $41,496.14 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UNTY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $230.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNTY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.