Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 7,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at $59,236,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00.

ZM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.16. 4,591,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.30. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 371.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.