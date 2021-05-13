Insula Trading Down 3.2% This Week (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Insula coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insula has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $14,492.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00120656 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002948 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.92 or 0.00875789 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002914 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 952,676 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars.

