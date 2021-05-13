Insured Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $148,076.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $148,076.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00654785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00081893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00231169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.55 or 0.01227982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01050374 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,562,588 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

