Insureum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $17.90 million and $1.64 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00087742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01060887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

