INT Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00087765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00084280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.01099564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00113373 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

