Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given a C$180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) has been given a C$180.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.78.

TSE:IFC traded down C$2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$160.02. 138,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$150.18. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$123.78 and a one year high of C$167.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.7799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

