IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/11/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

5/5/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – IntelGenx Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

IGXT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 331,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.47. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 774.28% and a negative net margin of 1,025.30%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

