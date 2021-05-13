Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

