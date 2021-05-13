Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $38,335.39 and $34,674.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

