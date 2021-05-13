Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cfra upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.48.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 529,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$10.71 and a 12 month high of C$18.61.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

