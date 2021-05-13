Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

ICPT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $484,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

