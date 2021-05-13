Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.54 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 16,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,946. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

