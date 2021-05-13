Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce $293.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the highest is $295.10 million. Interface posted sales of $259.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interface by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Interface by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TILE opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

