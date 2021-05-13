International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 132.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.65.

NYSE IFF opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

