International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

