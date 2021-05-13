International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s previous close.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

International Game Technology stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 192.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 52.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

