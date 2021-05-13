International General Insurance (IGIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.