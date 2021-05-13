InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given New $16.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.18 during trading on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $13.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

