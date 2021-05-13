InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to $17.25 at Scotiabank

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $17.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $$13.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

