InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Desjardins

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Desjardins from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

IIPZF remained flat at $$13.18 during trading on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

