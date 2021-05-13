Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$17.60 at Laurentian

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

IIP.UN traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$16.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

