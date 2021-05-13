Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 22,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.