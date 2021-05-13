Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to $39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITPOF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

