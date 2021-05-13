Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to C$38.50 at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

OTCMKTS ITPOF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

