Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Increased to C$38.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$38.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

ITP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.69.

ITP stock traded down C$0.66 on Thursday, reaching C$30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,134. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.84. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

