Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITP. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.13.

ITP traded down C$0.82 on Thursday, reaching C$30.75. 113,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,007. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.84. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.10 and a 52-week high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

