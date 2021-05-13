Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.69.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITP traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.91. 214,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.84. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.10 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.