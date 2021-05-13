Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$38.50 at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

ITP traded down C$0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.70. 240,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.84.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

