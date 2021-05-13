Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ITP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.69.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down C$0.66 on Thursday, hitting C$30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 214,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$10.10 and a one year high of C$32.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.