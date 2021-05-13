Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Holdings Raised by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,890,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,028,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 352,333 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 236,249 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

