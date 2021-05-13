Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 9.9% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.