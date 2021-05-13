Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $120,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.81. The stock had a trading volume of 126,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,161. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

