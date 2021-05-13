Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $53.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

