Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Constellium (CSTM)

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/5/2021 – Constellium had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Constellium is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Constellium had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Constellium had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Constellium is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Constellium was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 3/22/2021 – Constellium was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,875. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.