Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Constellium (CSTM)

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Constellium had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Constellium is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Constellium had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Constellium had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Constellium is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Constellium was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/22/2021 – Constellium was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,875. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $5,555,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 379,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

