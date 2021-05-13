Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA: RAA):

5/7/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/7/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €585.00 ($688.24) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €670.00 ($788.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €490.00 ($576.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €450.00 ($529.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €710.00 ($835.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €430.00 ($505.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €450.00 ($529.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €450.00 ($529.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €490.00 ($576.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €430.00 ($505.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €485.00 ($570.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €710.00 ($835.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €450.00 ($529.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RAA opened at €776.80 ($913.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €697.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €726.30. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

