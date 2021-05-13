Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 13th (A, BAS, BAYRY, CPNG, DT, ET, HMY, IFRX, INGXF, MNGPF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 13th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $39.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been stable over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amidst the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Moreover, the company faces tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting its operations and resulting in high operational costs. As such, higher production costs are denting margins and weighing on the company’s financial performance.”

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.50 to $2.80. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$27.00 price target on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

