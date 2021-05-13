Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Helios Technologies (HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – Helios Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Helios Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Helios Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

5/4/2021 – Helios Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Shares of HLIO opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Get Helios Technologies Inc alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.